Hindu temple attacked with rocket launchers in Pakistan

WEB DESK

A group of assailants attacked a temple belonging to members of the Hindu community in Sindh’s Kashmore district in Pakistan with rocket launchers early this morning.

They also attacked the adjoining homes belonging to the community under the jurisdiction of Ghouspur police station. A police official said, the suspects fled from the scene after the attack and a search operation is on in the area to nab them.

Earlier, in another incident, 30 members of the Hindu community including women and children have been held hostage by organised criminal gangs in the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh.

