India and UAE will keep working closely to further global good; PM Modi

Says bond between India & France transcends time

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will keep working closely to further global good.

The Prime Minister stated this in a tweet and also shared a video of his visit to UAE, which concluded yesterday. Responding to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s comments over India’s successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, Mr Modi thanked him and said the success of Chandrayaan augurs well for the entire humanity.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked the President of France Emmanuel Macron and said that the bond between India and France transcends time, echoing in their shared values and kindling their collective dreams of both the countries.

Mr. Modi also re-tweeted the video of the President of France and said he will always cherish his recent visit to France.