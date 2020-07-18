All capitals cities of North-Eastern states to be connected with rail network

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav has said that all capitals of North-Eastern states will be connected to the rail network by 2023.

He said, these are very important projects which topped railway’s agenda during the last five years. He told media persons that work to connect capitals of Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya is in progress. Mr Yadav said attempts to connect every part of Jammu and Kashmir to the railway are underway at full speed, and the Katra-Banihal rail link project is likely to be completed by December 2022.

He said this is a very difficult project and there are a lot of hardships in the last phase because it requires the construction of a large number of tunnels and bridges. He said work on the last stretch of 111 kilometers from Katra to Banihal is in progress and the project is targeted to be completed by December 2022.