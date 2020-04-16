All airlines to refund ticket booked during lockdown

AMN

All the airlines will refund the whole amount of a ticket booked during the first phase of lockdown for both domestic and international flights against the request of cancellation of tickets by passengers. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued an advisory to Airlines in this regard for the tickets booked for travel between the two phases of lockdown.

The Ministry said that if a passenger has booked a ticket during first loclkdown period from 25th March to 14th April for travel during same period and beyond that upto 3rd May, the airline will refund the full amount collected, without levy of cancellation charge. It said the refund will be made within a period of three weeks from the date of request of cancellation