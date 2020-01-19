Alka Lamba, is Congress’s Candidate from Chandni Chowk

Alka Lamba was with the Congress for 20 years before she joined Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party in 2013 and won the Chandni Chowk Assembly seat two years later.

Former AAP leader Alka Lamba, who quit Arvind Kejriwal’s party to re-join the Congress last year, has been fielded from the high-profile Chandni Chowk constituency ahead of elections in the national capital next month.

Ms Lamba, 44, who left the AAP in September after months of bitter differences, will face former colleague Parlad Singh Sawhney and the BJP’s Suman Kumar Gupta in her fight to win back the Chandni Chowk seat she was disqualified from on leaving the AAP.

Ms Lamba had been with the Congress for 20 years before she joined Mr Kejriwal’s AAP in 2013. In 2015 she won the Assembly election from Chandni Chowk, comfortably beating Suman Kumar Gupta.

Her relation with the party began unraveling soon after, with the AAP’s disastrous showing in last year’s Lok Sabha polls a particular low point; Ms Lamba upset AAP chiefs by demanding accountability from Arvind Kejriwal and soon after was removed from the official WhatsApp group of party MLAs.