Alia Bhatt in Bikini

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared a stunning Instagram picture in a hot pink bikini, posing with best friends Anushka and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.“Heal, learn, grow, love,” Alia wrote as the caption.

The actress is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, close friend and actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and her sister Anushka Ranjan Kapoor.

Alia’s upcoming projects include Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “GangubaiKathiawadi”, a film reportedly revolving around the life of a brothel owner and matriarch.She is also a part of SS Rajamouli’s “RRR”, co-starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. Her other big upcoming release is Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra”, where Alia shares screen space with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor.The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna