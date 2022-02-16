Al-Shabab militants attacks police stations, check points in Somalia’s Mogadishu

AMN/ WEB DESK

Al-Shabab militants have attacked police stations and check points in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, in the early hours of Wednesday, the authorities says.

Heavy gunfire and multiple explosions were heard at around 01:00 local time. However, Internal Security Minister Abdullahi Nor said on Twitter that the security forces had defeated the militants linked to al-Qaeda.

There has been no immediate reports of casualties or fatalities.Last week, at least six people died and several others were injured after a suicide bomber targeted a minibus full of delegates involved in the country’s ongoing parliamentary elections.