Al Maktoum Solar Park and Innovation Centre Showcases UAE’s Pioneering Role in Clean Energy Ahead of COP28

As the global focus intensifies on sustainable solutions and climate action with the impending COP28 in the United Arab Emirates, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park at Dubai emerges as a shining example of the nation’s commitment to renewable energy innovation.

Boasting the title of the world’s largest single-site Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) project in the world, the solar park operates on the Independent Power Producer model, with capacity aims to reach 5,000 MW by 2030, accompanied by a substantial investment of AED 50 billion. Upon completion, this colossal venture is projected to curtail over 6.5 million tons of carbon emissions annually. Besides solar farms using PV technology, the long-term project will also include concentrating solar power

At the heart of this solar behemoth lies the Innovation Centre, an instrumental institution within the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park dedicated to driving clean technology innovation. Positioned as a hub for clean energy advancement, this center spearheads initiatives aimed at shaping a sustainable energy future not only within Dubai but also across broader horizons. The Innovation Centre, raises awareness about sustainability, educates and trains UAE Nationals and increases competition. The Innovation Centre supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Dubai has become an international pioneer in developing the clean and renewable energy sector. It has developed a number of techniques and practices to enhance the efficiency of the energy sector while rationalising consumption and finding alternative solutions to conventional energy. This supports the sustainable development of the Emirate. The Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aims to provide 25% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2030. . Dubai is the only city in the region to have launched such a promising strategy, with set goals and timelines that map the future of energy until 2050.

The strategies and business plans are inspired by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Rule of Dubai, for the Emirate to be the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is one of the key projects to achieve this vision

As the world converges for COP28, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and its Innovation Centre stand as instruments to the UAE’s proactive stance in championing renewable energy, aiming to inspire and drive impactful change on a global scale.