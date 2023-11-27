इंडियन आवाज़     27 Nov 2023 01:24:57      انڈین آواز

Al Maktoum Solar Park and Innovation Centre Showcases UAE’s Pioneering Role in Clean Energy Ahead of COP28

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

As the global focus intensifies on sustainable solutions and climate action with the impending COP28 in the United Arab Emirates, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park at Dubai emerges as a shining example of the nation’s commitment to renewable energy innovation.

Boasting the title of the world’s largest single-site Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) project in the world, the  solar park operates on the Independent Power Producer model, with capacity aims to reach 5,000 MW by 2030, accompanied by a substantial investment of  AED 50 billion. Upon completion, this colossal venture is projected to curtail over 6.5 million tons of carbon emissions annually. Besides solar farms using PV technology, the long-term project will also include concentrating solar power

At the heart of this solar behemoth lies the Innovation Centre, an instrumental institution within the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park dedicated to driving clean technology innovation. Positioned as a hub for clean energy advancement, this center spearheads initiatives aimed at shaping a sustainable energy future not only within Dubai but also across broader horizons. The Innovation Centre, raises awareness about sustainability, educates and trains UAE Nationals and increases competition. The Innovation Centre supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Dubai has become an international pioneer in developing the clean and renewable energy sector. It has developed a number of techniques and practices to enhance the efficiency of the energy sector while rationalising consumption and finding alternative solutions to conventional energy. This supports the sustainable development of the Emirate. The Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aims to provide 25% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2030. . Dubai is the only city in the region to have launched such a promising strategy, with set goals and timelines that map the future of energy until 2050.

The strategies and business plans are inspired by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Rule of Dubai, for the Emirate to be the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is one of the key projects to achieve this vision

As the world converges for COP28, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and its Innovation Centre stand as instruments to the UAE’s proactive stance in championing renewable energy, aiming to inspire and drive impactful change on a global scale.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ: عارضی جنگ بندی سے ضرورت مندوں تک امداد پہنچنے کی امید

غزہ میں چار روزہ جنگ بندی کا آغاز ہونے کے بعد اقوام متحدہ کے ا ...

بھارت کے ارمانوں پر پانی پھیر کر آسٹریلیا چھٹی بار کرکٹ کا عالمی چیمپئن بن گیا

ورلڈ کپ 2023 کے فائنل میں آسٹریلیا نے ٹریوس ہیڈ کی شاندار سنچری ...

چھاتی کے کینسر کی بروقت تشخیص میں عدم مساوات

عالمی ادارہ صحت (ڈبلیو ایچ او) کے کینسر سے متعلق تحقیقی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

Press Council of India celebrates National Press Day 2023

AI has own set of challenges and ethical questions; journalists and media professionals must commit to greater ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

Dr. Jitendra Singh: India’s space economy is on the rise under the leadership of PM Modi

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that India’s space economy is on the ri ...

@Powered By: Logicsart