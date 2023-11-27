इंडियन आवाज़     27 Nov 2023 01:25:33      انڈین آواز

UN calls on Pakistan to halt expulsion of Afghan refugees

AMN / WEB DESK

The United Nations has voiced concern about the welfare of Afghan citizens who have arrived in Afghanistan amid Pakistan’s deportation of Afghan refugees and called for the suspension of the expulsion of Afghan refugees. UN called on the Pakistan government to halt the expulsion of more than one million Afghan refugees, at least during the winter season. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees stressed that Pakistan should halt the expulsion of Afghan refugees.

The UN has raised concerns as Pakistani authorities have announced their intention to continue the expulsion of one million illegal refugees residing in Pakistan, 

More than 340,000 illegal migrants, particularly Afghans, have voluntarily left or been deported from Pakistan after the Pakistan caretaker government announced its decision to deport undocumented refugees on October 5. Pakistani authorities started detaining and expelling migrants from Karachi from November 1 after the expiration of a set deadline and thousands of Afghan migrants have been expelled since then.

Human Rights activists have filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan to halt the expulsions. However, the apex court has not yet scheduled the petition for review. Many international organizations and institutions have condemned Pakistan’s decision to expel Afghan migrants. They have raised concerns about the situation for returnees as the winter season approaches in Afghanistan.

Image

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches 'Travel for LiFE' Campaign

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

