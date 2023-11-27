Dubai Run 2023 Sets World Record with 226,000 Participants Led by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed

AMN / WEB DESK

Dubai on Sundday witnessed an extraordinary display of community spirit as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, led more than 226,000 participants in the fifth edition of Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai.

Marking the conclusion of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2023, the event has consolidated its position as the world’s largest community fun run, surpassing last year’s numbers.

In a remarkable display of unity, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, together with UAE astronauts Dr. Sultan Alneyadi and Hazzaa Almansoori, joined the wider community on the 10 kilometre route to show their shared passion for fitness. Joining the run were also Dr. Al Neyadi’s fellow Expedition 69 crew members from his historic mission aboard the International Space Station, including American astronauts Stephen Bowen, Warren Hoburg, and Francisco Rubio, as well as Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopev, Dimitrii Petelin, and Andrei Fediaev.

Joined by UAE astronauts Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazzaa Almansoori, along with Expedition 69 crew members, including international astronauts and Russian cosmonauts, the event showcased unity and fitness advocacy. Dr. Al Neyadi passed the Dubai Fitness Challenge flag to Sheikh Hamdan, symbolizing commitment to community well-being. Transforming Sheikh Zayed Road into a colossal running track, the event offered 5 km and 10 km routes, attracting runners of all levels.

Dubai Run is one of the most anticipated events of DFC, an initiative launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities and support its broader vision to become the world’s best city to live in, work and visit.

Captivating participants from all walks of life, the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road was transformed into a giant running track, providing an epic opportunity to experience Dubai like never before. As the participants set off, the energy was palpable, with an overwhelming sense of camaraderie and determination filling the air.

Catering to runners of all levels, Dubai Run offered two distinct routes that ensured every participant had an unforgettable adventure. The first was the exhilarating 10 km Sheikh Zayed Road route, where participants could push their limits while surrounded by some of the city’s most iconic landmarks – a thrilling challenge that allowed runners to conquer the urban landscape and create lasting memories. There was also the 5 km Downtown course, which presented a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to come together and embark on a memorable journey through the heart of the city. It was a route filled with camaraderie, laughter, and shared moments, strengthening bonds and creating cherished experiences.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, “We are thrilled to witness the overwhelming success of this year’s Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai. The participation of hundreds of thousands of people from diverse backgrounds truly reflects the spirit of unity and inclusivity that Dubai embodies. Transforming Sheikh Zayed Road into a giant running track and showcasing Dubai’s iconic landmarks added an unparalleled charm to the event. We are proud to see Dubai Run cement its position as the world’s largest community fun run, and extend our gratitude to everyone who contributed to its resounding success.”