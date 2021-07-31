Inflation in Germany exceed 3% for first time since 2008
Parliament adjourned for the day due to ruckus over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues
Mary Kom bows out of Tokyo Olympics; support pours in on social media for boxing legend
Centre announces 27 % reservation for OBCs, 10 % for EWS in medical and dental courses
India closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan,
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Jul 2021 05:25:44      انڈین آواز

Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1 Crore to Rebuild School in Kashmir

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Superstar Akshay Kumar has reportedly donated Rs 1 crore to rebuild a school in Kashmir. According to publications, the actor spent July 17 in Jammu and Kashmir with the Border Security Force (BSF). It was during that visit when Akshay saw a dilapidated school and expressed his wish to contribute to rebuild it.

According to SpotBoyE, Akshay attended the foundation stone laying ceremony virtually from Mumbai. The education block of the school is named after Akshay’s father late Hari Om Bhatia.

The BSF took to their official Twitter handle, to share a glimpse of the foundation ceremony. “DG BSF Sh Rakesh Asthana along with Sh @akshaykumar Padma Shri laid foundation stone of Hari Om Bhatia Education Block at Govt Middle School Niru, Kashmir in presence of Smt Anu Asthana, President BWWA & Sh Surendra Panwar, SDG Western Command BSF through weblink today,” the tweet read.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the actor has done a lot of philanthropic work by contributing for the welfare of people worst affected by the Coronavirus. He, along with wife Twinkle Khanna, also donated oxygen concentrators during the second wave of the pandemic. On the work front, Akshay is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif. He will be next seen in Ranjit Tiwari’s Bell Bottom with Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Women Hockey: Vandana’s 3 goals help India pip S Africa 4-3 at Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi Riding on Vandana Katariya's three goals India piped spirited South Africa 4-3 and comple ...

Women Hockey Olympics: Navneet’s goal enables India beat Ireland 1-0 to stay alive for quarter final

Harpal Singh Bedi A fine opportunistic goal by Navneet Kaur three minutes before the final hooter kept Indi ...

Olympics Hockey Men: India over power Japan 5-3 to face Britain in quarter finals

By Harpal Singh Bedi India made heavy weather of their win as they overcame spirited Japan 5-3, to finish s ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz