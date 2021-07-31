Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1 Crore to Rebuild School in Kashmir

Superstar Akshay Kumar has reportedly donated Rs 1 crore to rebuild a school in Kashmir. According to publications, the actor spent July 17 in Jammu and Kashmir with the Border Security Force (BSF). It was during that visit when Akshay saw a dilapidated school and expressed his wish to contribute to rebuild it.

According to SpotBoyE, Akshay attended the foundation stone laying ceremony virtually from Mumbai. The education block of the school is named after Akshay’s father late Hari Om Bhatia.

The BSF took to their official Twitter handle, to share a glimpse of the foundation ceremony. “DG BSF Sh Rakesh Asthana along with Sh @akshaykumar Padma Shri laid foundation stone of Hari Om Bhatia Education Block at Govt Middle School Niru, Kashmir in presence of Smt Anu Asthana, President BWWA & Sh Surendra Panwar, SDG Western Command BSF through weblink today,” the tweet read.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the actor has done a lot of philanthropic work by contributing for the welfare of people worst affected by the Coronavirus. He, along with wife Twinkle Khanna, also donated oxygen concentrators during the second wave of the pandemic. On the work front, Akshay is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif. He will be next seen in Ranjit Tiwari’s Bell Bottom with Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.