Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi govt over Paper Leak

Paper leak in UP; Govt orders STF probe

AMN / Staff Reporter

The Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav has slammed the Yogi Adityanath Government over UP Board Exam Paper leak. The Leader of the Opposition Party and SP Chief accused the state government of deliberately not allowing any examination to be completed.

The former Chief Minister said that this government has failed to provide employment to the youth of the state. Akhilesh Yadav did not stop here, he also took a dig at the bulldozer image of the Yogi government and said that the BJP government should run a bulldozer on paper mafia also no matter if it’s just for the sake of formality.

The former CM of the state, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “Even in the second innings of the UP BJP government, the business of getting the paper leaked continues unabated. The youth are saying that the BJP government, which has failed to provide employment, deliberately does not want to allow any examination to be completed. The BJP should at least do the formality of running a paper bulldozer on its paper mafia.”

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered special task force STF probe into the alleged leak of English paper of UP board examination in Ballia district today. Government has suspended the ‘Zila Vidyalaya nirikshak’ of Ballia district.

The government has also decided to impose national security act on those who will be found guilty in this case. New date for the examination has also been announced.

Uttar Pradesh madhyamik Shiksha Parishad popularly known as UP board’s examination of English paper was cancelled today in 24 districts after threat of the leak of a certain paper code. The examination was scheduled in the second shift today afternoon.

However the examination continued as per the schedule in rest of the districts of the state with the different paper code. The examination of English paper of intermediate class in the listed 24 districts will now be held on 13th April.

The examination will be conducted in the first shift in the morning, that is from 8:00 a.m. to 11.15am. government has appealed students to keep restrain and released fax numbers WhatsApp numbers and toll free numbers for their assistance.

Students can ask about all of their problems related to the paper on the mail id- upboardexam2022@ Gmail.com On Facebook at upboardexam group 8840850347 And twitter handle @upboardexam2022