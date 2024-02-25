Akhilesh joins, Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra in Agra; receives enormous response￼￼￼

Akhilesh calls for BJP hatao, Desh bachao

AMN / WEB DESK

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav joined Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra on Sunday.

Raising the “BJP hatao, Desh bacho” (remove BJP, save the country) slogan, the SP president said the BJP had caused “unimaginable damage” to the country in the past 10 years. “From youth and farmers to women and traders, all sections have been adversely affected by the BJP’s anti-people policies. Today, farmers are standing up against the government. The government is scared of the power of the farmers. Soon, the BJP will be removed and a Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance [INDIA] government will give due respect to farmers.

Extending a warm welcome to Akhilesh for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Today is a very happy day when we all are united to fight for our country, for our democracy and to save our Constitution,” she said.

On this occasion, Akhilesh Yadav poetically aimed the BJP. He said “Agra is a city of love. The message of love should go from here to the entire country.”

Akhilesh gave a slogan to remove BJP “Save the Constitution, Save the country.

He called the BJP paper-leak party whose leaders work to spread hatred in the country.

“The youth do not have employment. They are forced to burn their degrees. They bring black laws for the farmers. Now, BJP’s departure is certain and the INDIA coalition government will be formed,” the SP predicted.

Akhilesh Yadav was scheduled to join the yatra in Rae Bareli on February 20, but he gave it a miss owing to the delay in the agreement over the pre-poll alliance in the state with the Congress.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which reached Agra via Aligarh, will now enter Rajasthan.