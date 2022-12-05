Air quality of Delhi remains ‘very poor’

By VINIT WAHI

Air quality in the National Capital continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category this morning, December 5.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality is likely to improve but be within ‘Very Poor’ for the next 3 days due to moderate wind speed.

Meanwhile, Commission for Air Quality Management has invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect in the entire National Capital Region. Under the plan, all non-essential construction and demolition activities have been banned, except projects related to rail services, airports, projects of national importance, and healthcare facilities.

Industrial operations involving milk and dairy units and those involved in the manufacturing of life-saving medical equipment, and drugs, are also exempted from such restrictions.