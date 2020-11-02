Air India to operate 4 more ‘VBM’ flights between India & China

AMN / NEW DELHI

Air India will operate four more Vande Bharat Mission flights between India and China. These flights will be operated from Delhi on 13th, 20th and 27th November and 04th of December.

Indian Embassy in a notification said that Indian Nationals and eligible OCI card holders, who wish to travel to Delhi must register with Indian Embassy or Indian Consulates as per jurisdiction.

Those, who have registered earlier for repatriation, but could not travel by previous VBM flights, are required to re-register themselves.

Indian citizens desirous to travel back to mainland China can also avail these flights.