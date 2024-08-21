AIIMS Issues Guidelines for Handling Suspected Monkeypox Cases

AMN / NEW DELHI

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued guidelines outlining the necessary steps for handling patients with suspected Monkeypox virus. AIIMS said that patients with fever, rash, or a history of contact with confirmed Monkeypox cases will be flagged for immediate assessment and key symptoms will be identified. It directed the departments to immediately place suspected patients in a designated isolation area to minimize contact with other patients and staff.

The medical institute also reserved five beds for Monkeypox patients. Safdarjung Hospital has been designated for managing and treating Monkey Pox patients. Accordingly, any patient suspected of having monkey pox should be referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further evaluation and treatment. A dedicated ambulance has been allotted to shift the patients to Safdarjung hospital.

AIIMS further asked the Emergency staff to inform the ambulance coordinator on the mobile number 8929683898 to shift the suspected Monkey pox patient to Safdarjung hospital. The departments and staff were asked to handle all patients with strict infection control measures and use personal protective equipment (PPE) when dealing with suspected cases. The medical institute also asked to maintain the proper documentation of the patient’s details, symptoms, and referral process.

It directed the departments to inform the officials of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and provide them with the patient’s details, brief history, clinicalfindings and contact details.

These protocols issued after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Monkey pox outbreak as a public health emergency of rapid International concern. Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although clinically less severe.