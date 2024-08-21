India & Japan review bilateral cooperation during Two plus Two Ministerial Dialogue

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

India and Japan reviewed bilateral cooperation during the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Japanese Minister of Defense Kihara Minoru and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ms Yoko Kamikawa took part in the meeting. During the meeting, the Ministers explored new initiatives to further strengthen the engagements between the two countries. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

In the Press Statements after the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, both sides have achieved substantial progress since the last meeting in Tokyo in September 2022. He said, in many cases the results have exceeded expectations. Mr Singh said, this has been possible only because of the excellent coordination between the Defence Ministries of the two countries. Mr Singh said, the Indo-Japan partnership is important for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. He said, in today’s meeting both sides expressed their commitment to support each other’s endeavors to promote stability and security in the region and reach meaningful outcomes.

In his Press Statements, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, extensive and productive views were shared in in the meeting on defence and security. He said, there is further complexity and volatility in the Indo-Pacific region and the world at large. He said, today’s 2+2 dialogue was an occasion to share assessment and agree on cooperation in this regard. Dr Jaishankar announced that India will open a consulate in Fukuoka to nurture people to people ties between the two countries. He said, India and Japan are resolute in their opposition to terrorism, including cross-border terrorism.