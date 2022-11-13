FreeCurrencyRates.com

Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja reviews meeting of major programmes and schemes of North Eastern States in Nagaland

Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja has said that agriculture and horticulture activities are the backbone of the Northeast Region and government is looking at these activities with a value chain approach.

Ahuja said the government is looking at the agriculural produce in an integrated manner right from getting good quality seeds to market it.

He exuded hope that with the collective efforts of all the farmers and the state government, farmers can increase their income and produce in a sustainable manner.

The Secretary also said, the country is importing a lot of edible oil especially palm oil to meet the domestic needs. He said, Northeastern states are ideally suited for oil palm cultivation.

Mr. Ahuja said, arrangements have been made for nurseries and setting up of factories and it is expected to raise income and development of Northeastern region through oil palms.

The Secretary also said institutions and research should make the knowledge available to farmers about good agronomic practices and also ensure private sector participation for marketing, thereby ensuring efficiency in value change in processing so that the farmers get a good return.

