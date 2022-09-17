After success in IIT JEE; Rahmani 30 students show splendid performance in NEET

41 students passed with 600 plus marks while 86 students passed with 550 plus marks.

AMN / PATNA

A total of 217 students who appeared in Medical (NEET) exam after getting coaching from Rahmani 30, all of them got qualified NEET. 41 students scored 600+ marks. Also 86 students scored more than 550 marks. Most of them will be able to get government MBBS seats. Of course, this achievement is the guarantee of a bright academic future for Rahmani30 students. Iflah Wadood secured an All India Rank 300 with category rank 215.

Apart from medical, Rahmani30 students have achieved remarkable success despite COVID-19 in JEE-Advance, one of the toughest examinations in the world for admission in engineering.

The entire team of Rahmani Program of Excellence (Rahmani30) is encouraged and satisfied with these outstanding results during this global pandemic of COVID-19.

Back to back two consecutive lockdowns have badly affected educational activities at the national level. But the management of Rahmani Program of Excellence continued to arrange online classes and tests in both the lock downs, and ensured that every student had an internet device through which they could continue their classes, write class reports and take exams.

A lot of work was done with the students throughout the day. However, if there would have been a better availability of resources like computers, stable internet and electricity then the performance of the students could have been even better. Rahmani Program of Excellence is working in many cities of the country like Patna, Jehanabad (Bihar), Aurangabad, Khuldabad (Maharashtra), Bangalore Karnataka, Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh/Telangana. All the branches are working in collaboration to improve the future of minority students.

In these centers, students from different states of the country as well as NRI students are preparing for competitive examinations under the supervision of Rahmani Program of Excellence. Rahmani Program Of Excellence,has become a synonym for success in these competitive examinations.

The Rahmani Program of Excellence (Rahmani30), along with its mentor organization, The Rahmani Foundation, is effectively turning the educational desperation of the minority community into hope and confidence, making its learning process more effective with each passing year.

On this occasion Hazrat Ameer-e- Shariat Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani, the guardian and patron of Rahmani30, while congratulating the successful students, said in his message that surely all the success and achievement are the results of hard work of team, students, and the prayers of Mofakkir-e-Islam Hazrat Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani Sahab Rahmatullah Alaiah, the seventh Ameer-e- Shariat of Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhandand is a testimony to the acceptance of the blessings of the founder of Rahmani30 and the realization of the dreams envisioned by him for the bright future of Muslim students.

Getting medical education and becoming a doctor to serve humanity is the dream of millions in the country. However every year only a few thousand fortunate students are able to realize their dream. Paying exorbitant fees of private medical colleges is not possible for everyone and seats are limited in government medical colleges. So the majority of students end up losing hope in the absence of affordable resources and start considering other alternatives.

Admission in any government medical college is becoming tougher with every passing year with an increasing number of aspirants and limited medical seats. Its competitive exam (NEET) is one of the toughest exams in the country. It requires rigorous preparation. In such a situation, Rahmani30 founder Hazrat Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani sb ra started this program for meritorious students with a vision of providing free education for all and even sponsoring other expenses for those who can’t afford.