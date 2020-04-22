Latest News

After MP Tejasvi Surya, singer Sonu Nigam slammed Islamophobic remarks

Published On: By

WEB DESK

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya faced social media backlash after an Islamophobic tweet by him resurfaced after years. On Tuesday, it was the turn of singer Sonu Nigam to face humiliation on Twitter after an old, controversial tweet surfaced.“God bless everyone.

I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India. And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he mad Islam…Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison,” the singer had said in a series of Tweets in 2017. His controversial tweets surfaced after reports that the singer is in Dubai with his wife and son and is unable to travel to India due to the ongoing pandemic.

Many social media users tweeted with the screenshots of his old tweets, calling the the current predicament of the actor an irony.The singer was the top trending topic on Twitter following which he deactivated his Twitter account.”Now Sonu Nigam 🤣 ! Drub him royally by putting him in a cell with a loudspeaker calling out the call for prayer 5 times a day,” said one user.A user asked, “Sonu Nigam is Stranded in Dubai, and that poor Soul must be Listening to the Azaan all the time . When is he going to Tweet against Azaan in Dubai?”

Meanwhile Princess Hend Al Qassimi, a member of the royal family of UAE, has posted a part of the country’s law on hate speech on Twitter amid controversy over Islamophobic posts by an Indian user on the social media platform.Last week, Princess Qassimi had shared screenshots of those tweets and said that anyone “openly racist and discriminatory in the UAE will be fined and made to leave”.The man who posted the tweets was an Indian national working in Dubai. He has since deactivated his account.

In an interview to NDTV on Monday, she said that she spoke about the offending tweets because “I didn’t like what I saw.”She also said that she did not believe that such comments made by certain people on Twitter reflected the opinion of all Indians.“One of the top five countries we trade in is India. We do not deny this friendship,” she said.Later she posted, “The whole world is on its nerves with Covid19, but the hate should stop.”On Saturday, Princess Qassimi tweeted out a list of other religious gatherings that had taken place in India around the same time, saying “all gatherings can increase the spread.”She is among the several prominent Arab figures who have criticised Islamophobic tweets, including one deleted by BJP MP Tejwasi Surya recently. The Middle East leaders and intellectuals have also questioned the treatment of Muslims in India.On Monday, Indian Ambassador to UAE quote-tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the Rule of law. Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this.” huffingtonpost

