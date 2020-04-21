Latest News

Govt taking necessary steps to ensure supply of medicines, fertilizers

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Government is taking necessary steps to ensure adequate supply of medicines, fertilizers and disinfectant chemicals in the country. Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda today held discussions with Secretaries and other senior officers of the ministry to frame out strategies to improve availability of fertilizer to farmers, medicines to general public and health services and chemicals as disinfectants to curb the outbreak of corona virus.

In a tweet Mr. Gowda said, he has asked the officers to maintain close coordination within themselves and with other concerned Ministries as well, so that supply of essential items are done without any hindrance.

The Ministry has said that Fertilizer companies are already working with full capacity to supply adequate quantity of fertilizers to the farming community for upcoming Kharif season. Pharma sector is also putting in all its effort to produce essential drugs in sufficient quantities including Hydroxychloroquine. India is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of Hydroxychloroquine and apart from fulfilling domestic demand it is also exporting the surplus medicine to foreign countries.

