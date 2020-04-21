Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 6,25,000 PEOPLE RECOVERED
Sydney beaches reopen as Australian cases fall
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,65,257 worldwide
Coronavirus: Europe begins easing restrictions

India first country to respond to China’s first disclosure about Coronavirus: Dr Harsh Vardhan

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that India was the first country in the world, to respond to China’s first disclosure about Corona Virus to the world.

He said, on the next day India initiated steps to monitor the situation and first joint Monitoring Group meeting was held. A Group of Ministers was also constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take important decisions as per the evolving situation. He said, this was enough to set the tone for a highly spirited war against fatal virus across the country.

Interacting with the Rotarians across the country through Video Conferencing, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, the world has been acknowledging the fact that India is placed much better than other countries in her fight against Corona Virus.

The Minister conveyed thanks to the Rotarians for contributing an amount of 26 crore rupees in the PM CARES fund. Dr. Harsh Vardhan appeals not to believe rumor mongering and misinformation being spread by vested and irresponsible interests.

