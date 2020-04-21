ICMR to scale up COVID-19 testing facilities in labs

Targets one lakh tests per day by end of next month

AMN / NEW DELHI

Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities for Covid-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories. As of now, 201 government laboratories, three collection centres and 86 private laboratories’ chains have been given approval to conduct the test for Covid-19.

ICMR has said that the daily Covid-19 testing capacity at various laboratories in the country will be scaled up in the future and it is expected to reach one lakh tests per day by the end of the next month.

So far, ICMR has validated 33 real-time PCR kits manufactured by 15 companies including My lab, Altona Diagnostics, SD biosensor, Helini Biomolecules and other.