After HC strictures, Ramdev agrees to take down video on “Sharbat Jihad”

Apr 23, 2025

After Delhi High Court on Tuesday slammed Baba Ramdev over his remarks allegedly targeting Hamdard’s popular drink Rooh Afza as “Sharbat Jihad”, the Yoga Guru agreed to immediately take down all related videos.

Mr. Ramdev, in a video introducing the firm’s new drink communally targeted Rooh Afza, a popular sharbat brand.

“Shocks the conscience of the court. This is indefensible,” Justice Amit Bansal remarked on Hamdard’s plea against Ramdev.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Hamdrad, argued that this was a “shocking case”, which goes beyond disparagement of Rooh Afza. He said Mr Ramdev’s remark is akin to hate speech.

After a short break, the court resumed hearing during which senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Mr Ramdev, said his client will immediately take down the video.

“I could not believe my eyes and ears when I saw this (videos),” the court said ordering Mr Ramdev to submit an affidavit undertaking that he shall not issue any statements or advertisements or social media posts in the future.

