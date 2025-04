US Vice President JD Vance extended condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Vance, who is on a visit to India accompanied by his family and senior members of the US administration, in a social media post, said, over the past few days, they have been overcome with the beauty of India and its people. He said, their, thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.

