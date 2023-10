AMN

In the ICC ODI world cup, Bangladesh were 17 for 0 wickets in 3 overs against Afghanistan in the ICC ODI world cup at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh when reports last came in. Earlier, Afghanistan set a victory target of 157 runs against Bangladesh.

In the second match today, South Africa were 10 for 0 wickets in 1.3 overs against Sri lanka at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Earlier, Srilanka has won the toss and opted to bowl.