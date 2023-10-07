India ranked at fourth place on scoreboard in Asian Games

AMN

The latest medals were won in women’s kabaddi and the men’s individual archery compound events. The country is currently ranked at the fourth place on the scoreboard.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nation was thrilled as our athletes have surpassed the milestone of 100 medals in the Asian Games. The Prime Minister will host and interact with the Asian Games contingent, once they arrive back home, on the 10th of October 2023.

The hundredth medal for the country was won by the women’s Kabaddi team. In a closely fought match, India beat Taipei by 26-25 in a thrilling match. The Prime Minister applauded the team on their historic win. He also said that the victory is a testament to the indomitable spirit of our women athletes. The men’s Kabaddi team, led by Pawan Sehrawat, will battle for the yellow metal against Iran this afternoon.

In men’s individual compound archery final, Ojas Deotale grabbed the gold while Abhishek Verma settled for the silver medal. Deotale won just by two points, with the final score of 149. With this, India’s archery campaign comes to a close at the Games.

Starting on a high early morning, India bagged both gold and bronze in women’s individual Archery Compound matches. Jyothi Surekha Vennam scored a superb 149 in the final to clinch the gold. She played the final against South Korea’s Chaewon So, breezing through all the five rounds to secure her third victory at the ongoing Games. Jyothi expressed her joy at clinching the historic gold today.

Moreover, Aditi Gopichand Swami showed exemplary performance to successfully grab the bronze medal. Aditi, the reigning world champion, defeated Ratih Zilizati Fadhly of Indonesia by 146-140.

Archery coach, Sanjeev Singh, expressed his gratitude to the support given by the country.

The wrestling mat will also witness fierce competition with Yash competing in the men’s 74kg 1/8 final against Cambodia’s Chheang Chheoeun. Deepak Punia posted a 4-3 win against Uzbekistan’s Javrail Shapiev in the men’s freestyle 86kg semifinal to book a place in the final, assuring India of yet another medal. He will take on Hassan Yazdani of Iran in the final later today.

Eyes will also be on the famed duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, as they aim to clinch a gold in men’s doubles in badminton. They will play against South Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Won-ho.

As India’s athletes create history by surpassing the 100-medal mark, Day 14 at the Asian Games sees riveting action and potential for many more podium finishes.