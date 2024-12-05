Afghanistan: UN urges Taliban to reconsider restrictions on women’s access to medical training

The Indian Awaaz

Dec 5, 2024
Afghanistan: UN urges Taliban to reconsider implementing restrictions on women’s access to medical training

The United Nations urged the Taliban authorities to reconsider implementing restrictions on women’s and girls’ access to medical training in Afghanistan. A UN spokesperson said that the United Nations is deeply concerned about a reported directive from the Taliban authorities preventing women and girls from attending classes at private medical institutions. Multiple media outlets reported that the Taliban had ordered private and public institutions to stop providing medical courses for women and girls.

Five institutions in Afghanistan said that the Taliban had instructed them to close until further notice. Earlier, the Taliban have also banned women in some provinces from being treated by male medical professionals.

