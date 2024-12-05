Prosecutors open probe into South Korean president’s attempt to put country under martial law

AMN / WEB DESK

South Korean prosecutors today said they have opened an official investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol’s attempt to put the country under martial law. Interior Minister Lee Sang-min and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun are also part of the probe.

According to media reports, the police said the president is under investigation for insurrection, and the former Defense, who had already resigned following the incident, has been placed under a travel ban, forbidding him from leaving South Korea.

The country’s opposition Democratic Party yesterday introduced a bill to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law, while ministers began tendering their resignations. According to the South Korean Yonhap news agency, the opposition is seeking a vote by Saturday. By law, the motion will be scrapped if it is not voted on within 72 hours of its parliamentary introduction.