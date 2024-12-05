The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Prosecutors open probe into South Korean president’s attempt to put country under martial law

Dec 5, 2024
Prosecutors open investigation into South Korean president’s attempt to put country under martial law

AMN / WEB DESK

South Korean prosecutors today said they have opened an official investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol’s attempt to put the country under martial law. Interior Minister Lee Sang-min and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun are also part of the probe.

According to media reports, the police said the president is under investigation for insurrection, and the former Defense, who had already resigned following the incident, has been placed under a travel ban, forbidding him from leaving South Korea.

The country’s opposition Democratic Party yesterday introduced a bill to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law, while ministers began tendering their resignations. According to the South Korean Yonhap news agency, the opposition is seeking a vote by Saturday. By law, the motion will be scrapped if it is not voted on within 72 hours of its parliamentary introduction.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Egypt hold 13th round of FOC in New Delhi

Dec 5, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghanistan: UN urges Taliban to reconsider restrictions on women’s access to medical training

Dec 5, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

North Korea-Russia treaty comes into force: KCNA

Dec 5, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Egypt hold 13th round of FOC in New Delhi

5 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

India and Pakistan in joint operation rescue 12 Seafarers in North Arabian Sea

5 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
ART & CULTURE

Financial assistance under National Library

5 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

India’s Nuclear Power Plant Safety Beyond Doubt: Govt

5 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment