The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Egypt hold 13th round of FOC in New Delhi

Dec 5, 2024
India, Egypt hold 13th round of FOC in New Delhi

AMN / WEB DESK

India and Egypt held the 13th round of Foreign Office Consultations FOC in New Delhi today. It was co-chaired by the Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs Arun Kumar Chatterjee from the Indian side and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Ahmed Shaheen from the Egyptian side.

The discussions reviewed the entire gamut of India-Egypt bilateral relations with a renewed commitment to strengthen the Strategic Partnership. Both sides also discussed avenues for further deepening of existing relations in political, economic, and socio-cultural areas. The two sides also exchanged perspectives on important regional and global issues of common interest. India and Egypt enjoy warm and friendly relations based on historic and civilizational linkages. Both countries also cooperate on various multilateral forums. MEA said, the discussions held today will contribute to further strengthening the India-Egypt bilateral partnership. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of FOC in Egypt.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghanistan: UN urges Taliban to reconsider restrictions on women’s access to medical training

Dec 5, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Prosecutors open probe into South Korean president’s attempt to put country under martial law

Dec 5, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

North Korea-Russia treaty comes into force: KCNA

Dec 5, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Egypt hold 13th round of FOC in New Delhi

5 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

India and Pakistan in joint operation rescue 12 Seafarers in North Arabian Sea

5 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
ART & CULTURE

Financial assistance under National Library

5 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

India’s Nuclear Power Plant Safety Beyond Doubt: Govt

5 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment