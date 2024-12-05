India, Egypt hold 13th round of FOC in New Delhi

AMN / WEB DESK

India and Egypt held the 13th round of Foreign Office Consultations FOC in New Delhi today. It was co-chaired by the Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs Arun Kumar Chatterjee from the Indian side and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Ahmed Shaheen from the Egyptian side.

The discussions reviewed the entire gamut of India-Egypt bilateral relations with a renewed commitment to strengthen the Strategic Partnership. Both sides also discussed avenues for further deepening of existing relations in political, economic, and socio-cultural areas. The two sides also exchanged perspectives on important regional and global issues of common interest. India and Egypt enjoy warm and friendly relations based on historic and civilizational linkages. Both countries also cooperate on various multilateral forums. MEA said, the discussions held today will contribute to further strengthening the India-Egypt bilateral partnership. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of FOC in Egypt.