Afghanistan: 8 killed, 22 injured in bomb blast in Kabul

AMN / WEB DESK

A bomb blast in the capital Kabul killed at least eight people and injured 22 yesterday. The blast on a busy shopping street in the western part of the city, a predominantly Shia neighbourhood, is the second attack in the past two days.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, through its Telegram channel. On Friday, at least eight people were killed and 18 injured in a blast in Kabul. Shi’ite religious scholar in Kabul Sayed Kazum Hojat said the Taliban government had ramped up security ahead of Ashura but should improve vigilance.

