Adani issue is not a personal matter, but a matter of the nation; Rahul on PM remarks

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks to the US press on the controversy involving Adani Group, saying it was not a “personal matter” but one about the country.

Gandhi made the remarks while addressing youths at an event in the Lalganj area during the second day of his visit to his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareily.

The Congress leader was referring to PM Modi’s media interaction during his recent US visit when he was quizzed about discussions with US President Donald Trump and the ongoing controversy about the Adani Group. The prime minister said it was “an individual issue” and such issues are not discussed when two world leaders meet, Gandhi commented.

“Narendra Modi ji, this is not a personal matter. It’s a matter of the country,” Gandhi said.

He alleged that PM Modi told the American press that business tycoon Gautam Adani was his friend he would not ask Trump anything about him.

A case of “corruption and theft” was pending against Adani in the US, Gandhi further alleged.

“And what our PM says, it’s an individual matter and we don’t discuss it! Had he truly been India’s prime minister, he would have asked Trump about the matter and told him that he would get it enquired and if needed send him (to the US) for inquiry. But no, he said it’s a personal matter,” Gandhi told the audience