Health care is fundamental right, not just privilege: Jaishankar

Staff Reporter

External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar today stressed that healthcare is a fundamental right and not a privilege. Addressing the 12th International Health Dialogue in New Delhi, Dr. Jaishankar stressed that the Global South cannot be a hostage to uncertain supply chains and vagaries of the global economy.

He highlighted India’s contributions to global health security as a first responder, a development partner, a supply chain link, and a health solution provider. He said initiatives like Ayushman Bharat health insurance to crores of citizens.