Abrogation of Article 370 marked the beginning of a new era of peace & progress in J&K, Says LG Manoj Sinha

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor has said that a sea of change can be witnessed after August 2019 and the abrogation of Article 370 marked the beginning of a new era of peace & progress in J&K and removed social disparities.

Mr Sinha said this while delivering his address at the Chanakya Dialogues organized by Chanakya Forum at New Delhi yesterday.

Speaking on the change J&K is witnessing in the past three years, the Lt Governor said, the progress of Jammu Kashmir has been the top priority and commitment of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and maintained that J&K is on the move and full of self-confidence and is marching forward on the path to progress.

Mr Sinha further said that temporary provision of Articles 370 & 35A restricted the growth and added that for a very long time, discrimination was normalised and Separatism, Terrorism, Corruption and Dynastic politics had disempowered the common citizens of the Union Territory.

Terming equal rights and social justice as the bedrock of any civilised society in democracy, the Lt Governor said that equitable progress of all sections of society was an exception before 2019 and in the last three years, we have removed the obstacles created by some vested interests on the path of socio-economic progress.

He said we have accelerated and broadened our development process in every sector and our youth are contributing to nation-building. He observed that every section of society is receiving equal opportunity to grow & contribute to J&K’s prosperity.

The Lieutenant Governor said the development and dreams of youth can be fulfilled only in conditions of peace, and we have made sustained efforts to establish peace and support to young men and women in building a bright future for themselves.

Mr Sinha further maintained that there was a time when Pulwama used to be in the news for all the wrong reasons but today Pulwama has become the top-performing district and is emerging as the new business & innovation hub of Kashmir Valley.

He said that the government is extending necessary handholdings and providing every possible support to the talented youth of the Union Territory and making them a partner in J&K’s developmental journey.

He observed that Jammu & Kashmir has been ranked Top Performer in developing a strong startup ecosystem and said that the industrial sector in J&K is growing to new heights with massive investment proposals.

He informed that the development projects in the districts are being taken up in consultation with people to ensure that their needs are fulfilled on priority.

General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, Major Gaurav Arya (Retd), Editor-in-Chief, Chanakya Forum, experts, security analysts and prominent personalities were present on the occasion.