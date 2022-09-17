AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in connection with Delhi Wakf Board corruption case

AMN / NEW DELHI

Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) Delhi has arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with Delhi Wakf Board corruption case. He has been arrested on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him during the searches conducted yesterday.

ACB officials said that 24 lakh rupees in cash, two illegal arms and ammunitions were recovered from two of his associates.

The Anti-Corruption Branch had conducted raids at various places related to Amanatullah Khan and his business partners in the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case.

“As alleged in the FIR, Amanatullah Khan while working as chairman of Delhi Waqf Board illegally recruited 32 persons violating all norms and government guidelines and with allegations of corruption and favoritism. The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given statement and issued memorandum against such illegal recruitment,” ACP, Anti-Corruption Bureau, said following the AAP MLA’s arrest.

The statement further added, “It is alleged that as chairman of Delhi Waqf Board Amanatullah Khan has rented out number of properties of Delhi Waqf Board illegally with allegations of corruption and favoritism. Further, it has been alleged that he has misappropriated the funds of Delhi Waqf Board comprising grants in aid from Delhi Government.”

The ACB officials searched four locations in Delhi on Friday. Around Rs 24 lakh cash has been recovered and 2 illegal and unlicensed weapons and cartridges and ammunition was also recovered during the searches.

The police statement stated, “From the questioning of Amanatullah Khan and on the basis of incriminating material and evidences against him and from the recovery during the searches conducted on September 16, Amanatullah Khan has been arrested in case FIR No. 05/2020 of PS ACB, GNCT of Delhi.”

Reacting to Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan’s arrest, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on September 17 accused the BJP of continuing with its “Operation Lotus” to “break” the AAP leaders.

Mr. Khan, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Okhla, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch on September 16 in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment, officials said.

“First, they arrested Satyendar Jain but there is no evidence against him in court. They raided my residence. Nothing was found. Then they initiated a fake probe against Kailash Gahlot, and now they arrested Amanatullah Khan. Operation Lotus continues to break each leader of AAP,” Mr. Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier, the AAP leaders had alleged that the BJP was trying to buy AAP MLAs by offering them ₹20 crore each to topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.