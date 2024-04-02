AAP Alleges BJP Planning to Arrest 4 More of its Leaders in Coming Months in Liquor Scam Case

Staff Reporter

Aam Aadmi Party today alleged that BJP is planning to arrest four more of its leaders in the coming months in the liquor scam case. Briefing media in New Delhi, party leader and Delhi Minister Atishi alleged that BJP is using central agencies to crush AAP.

She claimed that BJP approached her and threatened her with arrest if she didn’t join them. She added that along with her, AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chadha will be arrested in the next two months.

Meanwhile, BJP has hit back at AAP on the allegation that she was approached to join BJP. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva termed the allegation as false. He added that when Mr. Kejriwal gave the statement that Vijay Nair used to report to Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, and today Atishi also took the names of Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chadha. Mr. Sachdeva said that entire Aam Aadmi Party was involved in the corruption along with CM Kejriwal himself.