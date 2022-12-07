Aam Aadmi Party Jubilant after massive win in MCD elections

With the MCD Election Results were out, AAP leaders and workers started celebrating the victory of the party. AAP workers were seen dancing and celebrating at the party office in Delhi.

STAFF REPORTER

Dethroning BJP after 15 years, the AAP bagged 134 wards in the 250-seat Municipal Corporation of Delhi, while the BJP could win only 104 seats. The Congress came in a distant third, managing to secure only 9 seats.

After the massive win in the MCD elections, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sought “PM Narendra Modi’s blessings to make the Union Territory a better place”. With this victory, the AAP ended the BJP’s 15-year rule in the civic body.

“I want the cooperation of the BJP and Congress to work for Delhi now. I appeal to the Centre and ask for PM’s blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation,” Kejriwal Said.

“I congratulate the people of Delhi for this win and thank them for bringing the change,” he said. “Now, Delhi will have to be cleaned up, and every person has to contribute. We need to make Delhi corruption-free as well,” Kejriwal said.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, too, thanked the people of Delhi for giving the mandate to AAP. “This is not just a win but a big responsibility to make Delhi cleaner and better,” he said.

‘BJP HAS BEEN ANSWERED BY PEOPLE’: RAGHAV CHADHA

The party’s MP and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said: “The BJP has got the answer today that the people of Delhi vote for those who work, and not for the ones who defame. The BJP fielded its MPs, Ministers, CBI, and ED, but the people of Delhi still voted for the AAP. The people have given a befitting reply to the BJP for the allegations that it levelled against Kejriwal. We will make Delhi the most beautiful city in the world.”

‘NETAS LOST, PEOPLE WON’: BHAGWANT MANN

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that the win was a victory of the people. “Today, netas have lost; people have won. Gujarat results, too, will be chamatkari (miraculous),” he said.