WEB DESK

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today announced that the next General Elections would be held in the last week of January next year. It added that the initial list of delimitations will be published next week. As of now, Pakistan has a caretaker government in place, after the Shebhaz Sharif-led government dissolved itself and the National Assembly on the 9th of August. The caretaker government is being led by Anwar ul Haq Kakar as Prime Minister.