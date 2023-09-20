Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces agree on Russian-brokered ceasefire deal on Nagorno-Karabakh

AMN / WEB DESK

Armenian forces have agreed to a Russian proposal for a ceasefire and complete surrender as demanded by Azerbaijan on Wednesday. The move came after Azerbaijan’s army launched an offensive operation in Nagorno-Karabakh to take control of the autonomous region.

According to Karabakh officials, at least 32 people have been killed and another 200 injured during anti-terror operations launched by Azerbaijan’s army. In a statement, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry says its forces have taken control of more than 90 combat strategically important positions in Nagorno-Karabakh. Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, it is important for the ceasefire to hold. He said, it will be ensured by Russian peacekeepers stationed in the region.



Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia was in contact with all sides of the conflict. Russia expects to achieve a peaceful settlement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Putin also said that Russian peacekeepers would do everything to protect civilians.



Azerbaijan’s presidency confirmed that officials would meet Armenian representatives for talks on issues of re-integration on Thursday.