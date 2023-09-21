इंडियन आवाज़     22 Sep 2023 12:10:42      انڈین آواز

India Global Forum and World Governments Summit Launch Emerging Economies Programme

Dubai, UAE – 20 September 2023: India Global Forum and World Governments Summit have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop an Emerging Economies Programme. The programme will convene key stakeholders, including government officials, business leaders, economists, and experts to foster high-level discussions on sustainable economic growth, geo-economic perspectives, and innovative solutions.

The partnership will also focus on cultivating and fostering thought leadership, producing research on emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities that pertain to the Global South. The programme will also progressively enhance the data on the region for future governments.

The MoU was signed by Manoj Ladwa and Mohamed al Sharhan, Managing Director, World Governments Summit, in the presence of Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Vice-Chair of the World Governments Summit Organization.

Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman of India Global Forum, said, “The recently concluded G20 in New Delhi demonstrated the imperative for the Global South to continue on a path towards building equitable, sustainable & inclusive economies. That’s why I’m delighted that India Global Forum, alongside the World Governments Summit, are launching an Emerging Economies Programme. The programme will be a pivotal new platform that will directly respond to the needs and aspirations of the Global South. This unique partnership will unite the experience and expertise of both organisations with the aim of unleashing the limitless potential of the world’s emerging economies.”

Mohamed Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit, emphasized the significance of inclusivity in international cooperation and the role of the World Governments Summit Organization as a global platform to unite governments based on shared knowledge and expertise towards forecasting the emerging trends and events that the future brings with them.

Al Sharhan further added that inclusivity in governance yields potential by securing accessibility of knowledge and resources in developing nations, therefore allowing the acceleration of advanced technologies through universality, and that strengthening cooperation between governments and knowledge contributors is the foundation for building resilient governments ready for unforeseen challenges of the future.

“Together both India Global Forum and the World Governments Summit will help make governments around the World more informed, ready and innovative,” said Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Vice-Chair of the World Governments Summit Organization, after the signing.

The Emerging Economies Programme is a significant initiative that will help to promote sustainable economic growth and development in the Global South. It is a testament to the commitment of India Global Forum and the World Governments Summit to working together to create a better future for all.

About India Global Forum

India Global Forum tells the story of contemporary India. The pace of change and growth India has set itself is an opportunity for the world. IGF is the gateway for businesses and nations to help seize that opportunity. We are uniquely placed to understand the political, economic, and cultural nuances of those wanting to enter the Indian market and those wanting to go global.

About World Governments Summit

The World Governments Summit Organization is a global, neutral, non-profit organization dedicated to shaping the future of governments. The Summit, in its various activities, explores the agenda of the next generation of governments, focusing on harnessing innovation and technology to solve universal challenges facing humanity.

