89% Bangladeshis oppose more than two terms for PM: Survey

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

An overwhelming 89% of Bangladeshi citizens oppose allowing any individual to serve as prime minister for more than two terms, a new national survey by Citizens for Good Governance (SHUJAN) has revealed.

Presented in Dhaka on August 11, the survey reflects public opinion gathered from 15 dialogues across the country involving 1,373 citizens, as part of a consultation process for finalising a proposed National Charter.

The findings show strong public backing for major political and constitutional reforms. “This is a clear message from citizens demanding democratic checks and structural change,” said Badiul Alam Majumdar, Shujan secretary and member of the National Consensus Commission.

According to the survey, 70% of respondents favoured introducing a proportional representation (PR) system for parliamentary elections. Support for a bicameral legislature was also high, with 69% in favour of establishing a Senate alongside the National Parliament and 71% supporting proportional seat allocation in the upper house.

In the proposed Senate, 69% backed reserving 33% of seats for women, 82% supported appointing the deputy speaker from the opposition, and 87% wanted to bar any individual from simultaneously holding the posts of prime minister, leader of the house, and party chief.In the lower house, 63% supported electing women to 100 reserved seats through a rotational system, and 86% endorsed selecting the deputy speaker from the opposition.

Ekram Hossain, member of Shujan’s National Committee, presented the findings at the Dhaka Reporters Unity. The event was moderated by Shujan central member Zillur Rahman, with commentary from Dhaka University journalism professor Robayet Ferdous.

Calls for governance reform also featured prominently. A cabinet-based system was favoured by 87%, while 86% supported forming an electoral college to elect the president. Additionally, 88% called for increasing the president’s powers. There was also widespread support for constitutional amendments: 87% backed changes to Article 70, 88% wanted to expand the scope of fundamental rights, and 84% favoured making these rights unconditional.

The proposal to form a constitutional council to appoint all constitutional office holders and heads of the armed forces received 80% support. Meanwhile, 90% backed granting constitutional status to key oversight bodies such as the Anti-Corruption Commission, Human Rights Commission, Information Commission, and the proposed Local Government Commission. The survey also showed that 83% support reintroducing the caretaker government system.