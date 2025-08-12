Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Visit US On August 24

Aug 12, 2025
WEB DESK

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will depart for a three-day visit to the US on August 24, marking his first visit to the US since he took office in early June. He will meet US President Donald Trump to discuss ways to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and coordinate on denuclearisation, while further strengthening the robust Korea-US combined deterrence posture.

The talks will also cover industrial cooperation in the semiconductor, battery and shipbuilding sectors, as well as economic partnerships in cutting-edge technologies and critical minerals, based on the trade deal the two countries clinched earlier this month. Talks are expected to feature contentious issues, including details of the investment pledge, the future of the military alliance between the two nations and policy coordination with North Korea.

The summit comes weeks after Seoul clinched a trade deal with Washington, cutting the planned 25 per cent tariffs to 15 per cent in return for a US 350 billion dollar investment pledge, 100 billion dollar in US energy purchases and commitments on industrial cooperation.

