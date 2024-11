The 83rd Indian Road Congress annual session will begin today in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the conference this evening.

There will be several technical sessions during this four-day convention which will continue till November 11. New technologies related to road construction will be discussed during the convention. More than two thousand experts from the country and abroad will participate in this conference.