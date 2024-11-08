New Scheme for Medical Device Industry will make India self-reliant: J P Nadda

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Jagat Prakash Nadda today launched the Scheme for Strengthening the Medical Device Industry here. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nadda said the scheme will be a game-changer, and its impact will be immense. He added that it will make India self-reliant in the sector and that the Government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has opened a new path for the industry. Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel and Secretary of Pharmaceuticals Arunish Chawla were also present at the event.

In her address, MoS Anupriya Patel said it is a comprehensive scheme touching all areas and that there is significant scope for the industry within it. Secretary of Pharmaceuticals Arunish Chawla said the new scheme has an outlay of 500 crore rupees. He said, it consists of five components: common facilities for medical device clusters, capacity building and skill development, a scheme to reduce import dependence, a clinical studies support programme, and a promotion scheme for medical devices.