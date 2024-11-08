The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

New Scheme for Medical Device Industry will make India self-reliant: J P Nadda

Nov 8, 2024

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Jagat Prakash Nadda today launched the Scheme for Strengthening the Medical Device Industry here. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nadda said the scheme will be a game-changer, and its impact will be immense. He added that it will make India self-reliant in the sector and that the Government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has opened a new path for the industry. Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel and Secretary of Pharmaceuticals Arunish Chawla were also present at the event.

In her address, MoS Anupriya Patel said it is a comprehensive scheme touching all areas and that there is significant scope for the industry within it. Secretary of Pharmaceuticals Arunish Chawla said the new scheme has an outlay of 500 crore rupees. He said, it consists of five components: common facilities for medical device clusters, capacity building and skill development, a scheme to reduce import dependence, a clinical studies support programme, and a promotion scheme for medical devices.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ VARIETY/ TRAVEL

FSSAI asks States to ramp up surveillance on food items during peak tourist season

Nov 7, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India increases Urad imports from Brazil

Nov 7, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade: Sensex soars over 900 pts; Nifty reclaims 24,500 as all sectors rally

Nov 6, 2024

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

New Scheme for Medical Device Industry will make India self-reliant: J P Nadda

November 8, 2024
NCR DELHI

CBI arrests DUSIB legal officer for taking bribe; recovers Rs 3.79 crore in cash

November 8, 2024
HINDI SECTION

दिल्ली शहरी आश्रय सुधार बोर्ड का लीगल अफसर गिरफ्तार, 3.79 करोड़ रुपए बरामद 

November 8, 2024
HINDI SECTION

गृह मंत्रालय एक नेशनल काउंटर टेररिज्म पॉलिसी और स्ट्रेटजी लाएगा: अमित शाह

November 8, 2024