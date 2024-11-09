Major Asian & European markets display mixed response  

Major Asian indices displayed mixed trends today. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped over one percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index shed over half percent, and South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.14 percent. Conversely, Singapore’s Straits Times index added over 1.3 percent and Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, major European Indices were trading in negative territory. France’s CAC 40 slipped over 0.9 percent, London’s FTSE was trading 0.9 percent down, and Germany’s DAX shed 0.8 percent, when reports last came in.

