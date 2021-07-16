Flipkart employees to return to office for three days a week starting December 2021
PM Modi interacts with Tokyo-bound Indian athletes; Says wishes and blessings of 135 crore Indians are with them
Govt asks people to be vigilant to ensure 3rd wave doesn’t enter India
Uttarakhand Govt suspend Kanwad Yatra in wake of COVID situation
India’s cumulative COVID vaccination coverage exceeds 38.50 crore mark
81 people perish amidst flooding in Germany

  • Many people still missing 
  • North Rhine-Westphalia state Cabinet to hold an emergency meeting

The massive flooding that hit western Germany has killed at least 81 people and wiped out several houses. 

According to Police, most of the deaths have been reported in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

The flooding has heavily impacted transport in the region, which lies near the borders to Belgium, Luxembourg, France and the Netherlands.Meanwhile, weather forecasters said, more rain is expected in the coming days.

As emergency workers struggled to evacuate people, two firemen were killed in the line of duty in the towns of Altena and Wedohl in North Rhine-Westphalia. Heavy rain lashed western Germany yesterday, causing massive property damage and prompting mass evacuations. Several motorways were closed. Rhineland-Palatinate’s Vulkaneifel district was forced to declare a state of emergency as several areas were not accessible due to the torrential rain.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised federal help for the flood victims. The Chancellor said that she had spoken about the issue with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.

