81 people perish amidst flooding in Germany

Many people still missing

North Rhine-Westphalia state Cabinet to hold an emergency meeting

AMN / WEB DESK

The massive flooding that hit western Germany has killed at least 81 people and wiped out several houses.

According to Police, most of the deaths have been reported in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

The flooding has heavily impacted transport in the region, which lies near the borders to Belgium, Luxembourg, France and the Netherlands.Meanwhile, weather forecasters said, more rain is expected in the coming days.

The damage in the town of Walporzheim in western Germany is astounding. Streets and homes filled with mud and debris. Volunteers from all over the region have come here to help clean up. #Hochwasser pic.twitter.com/dMl9Llz1Jy — Giulia Saudelli (@giuliasaudelli) July 16, 2021

As emergency workers struggled to evacuate people, two firemen were killed in the line of duty in the towns of Altena and Wedohl in North Rhine-Westphalia. Heavy rain lashed western Germany yesterday, causing massive property damage and prompting mass evacuations. Several motorways were closed. Rhineland-Palatinate’s Vulkaneifel district was forced to declare a state of emergency as several areas were not accessible due to the torrential rain.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised federal help for the flood victims. The Chancellor said that she had spoken about the issue with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.