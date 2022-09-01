80 per cent of airspace available for drone flying: Govt

AMN / NEW DELHI

Minister of State for Civil Aviation General V K Singh (Retd.) has said that the government has liberalised the drone policy to give a fillip to those who want to manufacture or set up drone industry. He said, now nearly 80 per cent of the airspace is available for drone flying up. He added that the government has also brought up Production Linked Incentive- PLI scheme to promote the growth of drone manufacturing by private companies.

The Minister was addressing a programme on Making India a Global Drone Hub organised by FICCI in New Delhi today. General Singh stressed on the need for quality standards, innovation and more research and development in the sector to make the country a Global hub for drones.