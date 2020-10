AMN

The COVID cases are on a surge as 7,834 new active cases of COVID-19 were confirmed today in Kerala. Twenty two recent deaths in the state were also confirmed due to COVID taking the death toll in the state to 813. In all, 4,476 recoveries were also reported today.

At present, there are 80,818 patients are undergoing treatment for COVID in the state. There are currently a total of 2,51,286 people under observation in various districts of the state.