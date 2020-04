AMN

In Tripura, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that 72 persons including the families of persons who return from the religious gathering in Nizamuddin have been tested negative for COVID-19. He said the second round of tests would be conducted to reconfirm it.

The Chief Minister was addressing the people of the state through a televised medium. He further urged to the leaders of all religious groups to spread awareness through social media not to come out of the homes.