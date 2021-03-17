Political activities get momentum in election bound States, UT
Rahul Gandhi slams Government over fuel price hike, privatisation
Development of India incomplete without development of tribals, Dalits: President Kovind
NIA arrests Police Inspector, Sachin Waze in connection with explosives laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s house
At least 5 killed, two Chinese factories set on fire in Myanmar
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Mar 2021 08:27:23      انڈین آواز

70 districts witness 150% surge in COVID cases in last 15 days: Health Secretary

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

As many as 70 districts in 16 states have witnessed 150 per cent increase in COVID-19 cases in the last 15 days, according to government data.

Briefing media here today, Secretary in Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan said, the contribution of active cases as well as the case fatality rate is less than 2 per cent. He said, it is significant as some states have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Health Secretary said, the cumulative positivity rate in the country has gone down below 5 per cent. He said, in the last one week the positivity rate has been nearly 3 per cent. Mr Bhushan said, 60 per cent of all active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra. He said, Punjab’s positivity rate is now 6.8 per cent, it is worrying and it shows that COVID19 appropriate behaviour is not being followed. Mr Bhushan said, there has been renewed focus on Test, Track, Treat and Vaccinate.

The Health Secretary said, more than 3.51 crore vaccine doses have been administered. He said, more than 1.2 crore Health Care Workers, over 92 lakh Front Line Workers have been vaccinated. Mr Bhushan said, 1.38 crore people aged 60 years and above have got their first dose of vaccine till now. He said, more than 50 thousand public and private hospitals are functioning as COVID vaccination centres.

The Health Secretary said, vaccines are invaluable commodities, their wastage has to be drastically reduced. He said, average COVID vaccine wastage in India is 6.5 per cent. He added that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh recorded 17.6 per cent and 11.6 per cent of vaccine wastage.

Mr Bhushan said, on 15th March, 8.34 million COVID19 vaccine doses were administered worldwide of which India alone administered 36 per cent of doses. He said, Government of India has provided 7 crore 54 lakh vaccine doses to the States till now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Badminton; Sindhu, Saina and Srikanth to lead India’s challenge at All England Open

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi,16 March : Ace shuttlers PV Sindhu Sania Nehwal Kidambi Srikankth, and B Sai ...

Women Tennis; Sania, Ankita to lead India’s charge in Billie Jean King Cup World Group play-offs against Latvia

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi 16 March :  Country's number one in both WTA Singles and Doubles rank ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz